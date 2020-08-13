DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday in Danville.
Police were called to Williams St. and Fairweight St. around 5 p.m. for a crash involving a car and motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, Sean Dye, 29, of Danville died after police said he struck another vehicle that tried crossing the intersection.
The other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2013 Buick Sedan driven by an 81-year-old Danville woman.
The driver and passenger of the Buick Sedan were not injured.
Video surveillance footage from the area showed the Buick Sedan was traveling southbound on Fairweight St. and approached the stop sign at Fairweight St and Williams St. The Buick Sedan sits stopped at the stop sign and yields to several other vehicles which are travelling both east and west on Williams St.
After yielding to the other vehicles, the Buick Sedan went forward and tried to cross the intersection when two motorcycles were scene traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Williams St., police said.
Officers said the 2003 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Dye struck the passenger side rear portion of the Buick Sedan and both vehicles came to a stop.
The Danville Police Department is still gathering more information about the traffic crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.