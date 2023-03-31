DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Decatur crash Thursday night.
Decatur Police were called to the intersection of Martin Luther King and Eldorado St. for an accident around 8:30 p.m.
Police said an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from Mt. Zion was going west on Eldorado approaching Martin Luther King.
A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Eldorado approaching Martin Luther King.
Police said the SUV made a left turn to go south on Martin Luther King, and the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.
The traffic control signal light had just turned red for both vehicles prior to entering the intersection, Decatur Police said.
The driver of the SUV was not hurt.
The driver of the motorcycle was a 52-year-old man from Decatur. He was rushed to the hospital for his injuries but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and did not have a motorcycle classification on his license, police said.
Officers said there are no indications that the driver of the SUV was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Police said it is unknown at this time if the driver of the motorcycle was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
