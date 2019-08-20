EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a Paris man who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred just inside of the Illinois border (176 feet in) on 1625 North Road. Deputies said 35-year-old William M. Wilkey was riding in the area when he incorrectly turned on a sharp-90 degree curve and hit the front driver's-side tire of a car.
Wilkey struck a 2016 Buick with 77-year-old Chrisman man Maurice E. Straw behind the wheel. He was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to a hospital in Indianapolis, where he passed away Wednesday morning.
Straw and the three passengers in the Buick were not hurt. Edgar County deputies responded to the scene after 4 p.m., when they found Indiana officials at the scene of the crash.
"We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to all people involved in the accident and their families," deputies said in a release.