MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was ejected and lost their life in a Moultrie County crash, Illinois State Police said.
Troopers said the crash happened at about 12:52 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 2400 North and County Road 400 East. They said the motorcyclist was westbound on 2400 North when the driver of a 2019 Ford disobeyed a stop sign and entered the intersection.
The motorcyclist hit the driver''s side door of the Ford and was ejected, a press release said.
Identifying information about the motorcyclist is withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
The Ford driver was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
