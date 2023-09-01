ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - A Cisco man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 48 near Argenta Thursday.
The Macon County Coroner reports Ronald James Mohn, 74, was pronounced dead from head and neck injuries.
The crash was reported at 2:31 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.
