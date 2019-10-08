DALTON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist who died in a crash on Route 121 in Macon County has been identified.
The crash closed all of Route 121 on Tuesday afternoon for about four hours, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
The coroner reports the motorcyclist, Daniel Judd, 57, of Springfield, was killed.
Officials responded to RT. 121 and 85th Street around 3 p.m. for an accident with injuries that involved a motorcycle and car. In a Tuesday night press release, deputies said Judd was heading southbound on 121 when he moved over the center line and hit a vehicle towing a boat, as well as a second vehicle.
Judd was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Macon County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.
