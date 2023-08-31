DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash on U.S. Route 36 in Decatur Wednesday night.
Just before 7 p.m., Decatur Police Officers were called to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and Ocean Trail Rd for a crash.
Initial investigation showed a 2022 Hyundai Accent was traveling south across Route 36 from Ocean Trail Rd. A 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 36 approaching Ocean Trail Rd.
Police said the Hyundai and Yamaha collided in the intersection.
The driver of the Hyundai was a 28-year-old woman from Warrensburg. She was not injured.
The driver of the motorcycle was a 44-year-old man from Decatur. The driver of the motorcycle had life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, had a suspended driver’s license, and did not have a motorcycle classification.
There were no indications either driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.