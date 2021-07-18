DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash in Decatur Sunday.
At approximately 6:25 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of W. Main St. and S. Dipper Ln.
Upon arrival, officers found a 53 year old man from Decatur who had been riding a motorcycle. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
He was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the initial investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling east on W. Main at Dipper Ln. The motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was ejected.
The Fatal Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. The roadways near the intersection were closed for several hours during the investigation.
