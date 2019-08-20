EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a car Tuesday evening.
Authorities with the Edgar County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred west of St. Bernice on the Illinois side of the border with Indiana and at a location on 1625 N. Road. The Vermilion County, Ind. sheriff's department contacted Edgar County about the crash after 4 p.m.
Authorities from Indiana and Edgar County deputies responded to the crash scene.
Deputies said the motorcyclist went to Union Clinton first before responders airlifted them to Indianapolis. Authorities have not released their name.
The crash did not injure anyone in the car.
Edgar County authorities are continuing to investigate.