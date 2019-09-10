SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a Shelby County crash.
Troopers said Windsor man Shane M. Kearney, 27, was on a 2012 Harley Davidson when it happened at 1:48 p.m. Monday. He was eastbound on County Road 1500 N. at County Road 3050 E. when he lost control, left the road and crashed into a ditch, according to state police.
Kearney was the only person injured.
There are no charges at this time in connection ot the crash, troopers said.