SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Responders took a motorcyclist to a hospital after a motorcycle and car crashed in Springfield.
The intersection of 5th and Monroe streets was shut down after the crash. A WAND-TV crew at the scene could see a motorcycle on its side in the road.
Authorities told WAND-TV the motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the cause. No information about what caused the crash is available at this time.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.