MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was injured in a Monday afternoon Macon County crash.
Troopers said the crash happened at 3 p.m. on U.S. 51 northbound and about a quarter mile north of Shafer Road. They said a Riverton motorcyclist was moving north in the left lane of U.S. 51 near Shafer when, just as he passed a semi-truck, a cross wind made him lose control and the motorcycle started wobbling.
The motorcyclist crossed into the right lane and rolled off he right side of the road.
He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
