SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND)- Moultrie County Health Department announces another Moultrie County resident's passing, a female in her 60s, due to COVID-19.
"We are saddened by this loss," Moultrie County Health Department Administrator, Angela Hogan, RN, MSPH, said. "We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones, and we ask for their privacy as they mourn."
To date, 1,218 Moultrie County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, which includes 16 previous COVID-19 related deaths.
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, the MCHD strongly advises individuals and businesses to use these precautions:
- Watch physical distance and keep six feet from others.
- Wear a mask when in public places.
- Wash hands routinely.
- Stay home if ill.
- Protect yourself with the annual flu vaccine.
For more information on the Moultrie County Health Department’s news, events and services, please visit www.moultriehealth.org
