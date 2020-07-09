SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A Moultrie County teenager has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Moultrie County Health Department.
The department says the teen is a female and is recovering at home in isolation.
Public health officials have notified all close contacts to the teenager.
To date, the health department says 1,285 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with a total of 20 confirmed positive tests.
Of the 20 cases, the health department says only two cases are active the other 18 are no longer in isolation.
