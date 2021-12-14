MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND)- Mount Pulaski grades 6-8 moved to remote learning after 41% of the junior high was reported absent on Monday, with 12% of enrollment testing positive for COVID-19, per school officials.
Mt. Pulaski Superintendent, Fred Lamkey sent out a letter informing parents and students of the changes to be made after the school districts second outbreak.
According to the letter, Mt. Pulaski High School saw an outbreak, which was the largest they've experienced as a district, but still small enough to be able to manage student safety through contact tracing and quarantine by the Logan County Health Department.
The letter states, "Due to this large number of absences and large presence of COVID-19, district administration has decided to have grades 6-8 finish the semester through remote instruction. The junior high staff will provide instruction for students on how to proceed with remote instruction. This adaptive break will last through December 21st. Students may return to school on Tuesday, January 3, 2022."
The school notes that all students in grades Pre-K through 5th and high school students will still attend in person and will continue to monitor all grades closely to determine if further action is necessary.
