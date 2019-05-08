MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - A has the job many dream of, Wienermobile driver.
Cady Lowery graduated from Mount Pulaski High School in 2014 and Mizzou in 2018.
She has been driving one of the Wienermobiles since June 2018.
Her driver name is "Cookout Cady."
The Lincoln Daily News reports Cady will drive the Wienermobile to Peoria, Champaign, Savoy, and Springfield.
The itinerary is:
- May 9: 4800 University Ave., Peoria, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- May 9: 10405 N. Centerway Dr., Peoria, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- May 10: 109 N. Mattis Ave., Champaign, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- May 10: 1301 Savoy Plaza Ln., Savoy, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- May 12: 2801 Chatham Rd., Springfield, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- May 12: 1911 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.