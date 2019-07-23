MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Cheering isn't just encouragement; it's healing.
Eight-year-old Lainey Tayler nearly died in the crash that killed her father on July 12. Now just 11 days later, she's back at practice laughing, cheering and just being a kid.
"Her story really pulled at my heartstrings," said Mount Zion cheer coach Molly Summers. "I lost my father unexpectedly at age 6 so I was immediately led to do something for Lainey and what better than to have my cheer family help bring some cheer into her heart."
Summers and Lainey's teammates sent well wishes and gifts in the days after the crash. Central A&M's squad soon followed suit.
"We thought we had to help and support her and get her back on her feet," said 12-year-old cheerleader Addi Enge.
"You should always support local girls," said Central A&M coach Angie Snow. "If they have a passion for something and they're having a hard time, it's a good lesson to teach them to come together."
A lesson that goes well beyond cheer — and into building leaders.
"There is love surrounding all of us and just to be a part of that is just amazing," Summers said.