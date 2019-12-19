DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Mount Zion man has been acquitted of attempted murder after being accused of shooting at his own mother.
Casey Wiley, 31, was also found not guilty of armed violence, aggravated battery, armed robbery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
He was found guilty of three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a shotgun, rifle and handgun.
He has been held in the Macon County Jail since June of 2018 and will remain there until his sentencing.
On June 21, 2018, Wiley was accused of showing up to his mother's house drunk and putting a gun to her head and slapping her.
She went to her ex-husband, Wiley’s father, for help. He lived nearby. The two took off in his car speeding towards Decatur with Wiley chasing them, police said.
Wiley crashed and was arrested after police caught him near Lake Decatur.
Police said they recovered a bullet that was fired into his father's car.