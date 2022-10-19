MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - 3 points on four legs! Mane Street Stables in Mount Zion hosted a donkey basketball tournament.
“It’s players playing basketball on live donkeys,” said co-owner Tiffany Euler-Simpson.
Teams saddle up and play a game while riding.
But here’s the catch... Players must be mounted to shoot, pass or catch the ball.
“They have to try to get on, try to stay on, and try to get the donkey to move in the direction that they’re wanting to move,” said Euler-Simpson.
If you know anything about donkeys, they like to do their own thing.
“The donkey likes to go where the donkey wants to go, so it’s pretty humorous to watch,” she added.
“It’s hilarious out there seeing them try to pass and stay on the donkey. I think the main thing is staying on the donkey,” said co-owner Devon Simpson.
They’re looking to bring back an old local tradition.
“It used to be common around here. The high schools used to do it. Where they’d do faculty versus students and things like that,” said Simpson.
Mane Street Stables is looking to use their boarding stables space to offer more community events in the future. This year, they’re hosting Halloween and Christmas events.
