MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A Mount Zion Taco Bell employee has received a $10,000 scholarship through the Taco Bell Foundation Live Más Scholarship competition.
Kenzie Gaither works at the Mt. Zion Rd. Taco Bell.
She was chosen out of 11,000 students who applied to the program to pursue her passion of criminal justice reform.
Taco Bell awarded 622 winners with a total of $3 million in scholarships. Kenzie won the second highest amount of $10,000.
Kenzie’s dream is to become a criminal lawyer so she can reform the criminal justice system and help people through the law. She is currently a second year student in a criminal justice class at Heartland Technical Academy, where she has had the opportunity to shadow a States Attorney in Macon County.
From there, she plans to continue on the pre-law track with a major in Psychology at Millikin University and pursue a career as a lawyer.
Kenzie just celebrated her two-year anniversary as a Taco Bell team member and is close to completing all of the necessary training to become a manager when she turns 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.