(WAND) - Moviepass has shut down.
The company announced Friday (9/13) they're stopping operations Saturday (9/14): just one day after their share value dropped by 10 percent.
Subscribers received a message today the attempt to recapitalize moviepass have not been successful. They say they aren't sure if or when they'll resume service.
The owners are exploring the idea of selling all or some of the companies assets.
The company has been struggling for over a year. Last march Moviepass relaunched its unlimited plan. That let users watch a movie per day for under $10 a month. But following that move they lost nearly 93 percent of their subscribers (from 3,000,000 subscribers to 225,000 subscribers).
Just last month the company laid off at least seven people, putting the staff down to around 12 according to business insider.
The company stock was only worth a fraction of a penny.