DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Movies will be shown outdoors over the summer in a Decatur event.
The Decatur Park District has announced "Movies In the Park", which is sponsored by Scott State Bank. The showings will be held at the Midstate Soccer Complex near Stephen Decatur Middle School.
All movies will start at dusk, or about 8:45 p.m. People are asked to park in the south lot of the middle school and walk across the street to the entry gate. They should have their tickets ready to show by phone or after printing them at home and bringing them.
The movie schedule includes:
June 19 - Sonic the Hedgehog
July 3 - Grease
July 17 - (Film TBA)
August 7 - Frozen II
Everyone at age 2 and up needs a ticket. They are available for $2 each and can be purchased here. To allow for proper social distancing, only a limited number will be sold.
Those who attend are reminded seating will be in the grass only. People will be directed to their viewing area once they enter.
Restrooms and concessions will be available. Only sealed bottles of water will be allowed as a drink from outside of the event, and no other outside food or drink will be permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.