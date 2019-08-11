MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - One recent high school graduate spent her Sunday morning collecting donations to give back to those in need.
Larrisa Steffen will be heading off to college on Monday but before leaving, she decided to spend her day collecting donations to give instead of receive.
She says the inspiration came from both her church and a homeless man she encountered at Decatur’s Dunkin‘ Donuts.
She then went on the hunt to find a shelter in need and came across Decatur’s Dove Inc.
Steffen says she has received so many donations and is in awe of the communities support.