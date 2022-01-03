SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Moweaqua man who threatened to cut the throats of two deputies has been sentenced to four years in prison.
According to officials, Travis L. Sinnard, 27, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of threatening a public official, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of probation to five years in prison.
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with Sinnard on August 11, 2021 for the purpose of serving Sinnard with an order of protection.
Authorities say Sinnard answered the door of a residence with a knife in his hand and threatened to cut the throats of two sheriff’s deputies as they served him with the order of protection.
Police report Sinnard physically resisted arrest while claiming that “this is all being done by the Democratic party.”
The knife was seized as evidence and one deputy was injured during the altercation.
Sinnard has been in custody of the Shelby County Jail since his arrest.
Police also say, Sinnard was previously convicted in 2012, for aggravated battery to a school employee and received probation as a sentence.
This is Sinnard’s first sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
