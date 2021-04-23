TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Moweaqua woman who lost her brother to addiction sent a heartfelt letter and donation to a program that helps save lives from drug and alcohol use.
Kim Gillett's sibling, Donald Farris, died on March 2 from a struggle with addiction. In a letter to Safe Passage of Taylorville, she said he would have been 54 on April 26.
This Safe Passage program is operated through the Taylorville Police Department. It helps addicts and alcoholics get connected with detox and rehabilitation programs. It is advertised as judgement free.
Gillett said she loves seeing the success stores posted to the organization's Facebook page.
"I pray anyone and everyone battling this horrible disease seeks help before it's too late," she said, adding she wishes her brother had found help sooner.
Her letter included a $100 check for the Safe Passage of Taylorville program.
