DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources Inc. has again postponed its Field Day event due to expected inclement weather.
The annual educational fundraiser had already been delayed from an April date to May 6. MRI said the new delay is "until further notice" and a new date will be decided this summer.
To still have a fun day for MRI persons served to look forward to, staff is planning a day of indoor activities indoors for Friday, May 6.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.