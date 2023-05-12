DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MRI’s annual educational fundraiser, Field Day, is being held this Friday, May 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in MRI’s outdoor activity center, Meaningful Meadows.
CEFCU is the presenting sponsor.
Join MRI and WAND for an afternoon of field games and a community kickball game, sponsored by State Farm, at 1 p.m.
Lunch, sponsored by John and Rita Mickler, and a Millikin Women's Basketball scrimmage will be held at noon.
Ice cream, sponsored by Hickory Point Bank, will be served at 12:30 p.m.
You can learn about the services MRI provides and celebrate the abilities of individuals with developmental disabilities.
MRI is a non-profit organization in Decatur that provides services to promote the growth, independence, and self-worth of children and adults with disabilities.
MRI is the largest provider of services for adults and children with developmental disabilities in the region with 180 employees that serve over 800 adults and children through programming such as children’s prevention and home visiting, case management, residential services, life skills training, vocational training, job placement, and volunteerism.
