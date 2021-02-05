DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MRI is asking the public to send Valentine's Day cards to those people with disabilities that they serve.
Currently, MRI has about 50 persons served in our building, and each of its ten group homes have created a Valentine box.
You can send as few or any many Valentines as you would like.
Valentines can be mailed to MRI or dropped off at their building.
To mail valentines, send them to MRI Attn: Rachel Moran, 2121 Hubbard Ave., Decatur, IL 62521.
To drop valentines off, call (217) 875-1910.
