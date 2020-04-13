DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources, also known as MRI, serves people with disabilities and right now they are in need of Personal Protective Equipment to keep people safe in their group homes.
MRI's main building in Decatur normally has 400 to 450 clients and employees, but what you may not know is MRI operates nine group homes. During the COVID-19 outbreak they are in need of PPE.
"We're not the lone ranger, OK. Everyone needs PPE. But it really is critical that we get it," said Amy Blefnick.
MRI's group homes are in need of the full range of PPE, including masks.
"We really need the protective equipment. The N95s, and gloves, and gowns and all of those things," said Blefnick.
They are also taking donations at this time.
"We do have some people who have been so kind and generous to make masks for those that we serve and for our staff. But Yeah, we would take anything that we could get. It would be real important," said Blefnick.
MRI has temporarily halted the production of Illinois license plates. MRI is currently operating with just 20 employees at its main facility during the outbreak.
Donations of mask and PPE can be made by contacting MRI at 217-875-1910.