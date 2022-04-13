DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources Inc. is geared up for its annual Field Day.
The annual event will take place on April 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at MRI Meaningful Meadows.
Organizers said MRI Field Day is a chance for the community to meet MRI clients, learn more about services and programs and have a day filled with fun.
"There is going to be a lot of games, activities and things for people to do. So if you have never been to MRI, come and learn about who we are and who we serve and spend a couple of hours out in the sunshine with us," said President and Chief Executive Officer Amy Bliefnick.
There will be food and music at the event. Bliefnick shared that Millikin's women's basketball team will be there, and at the end of the day, there will be a community kickball game.
Funds raised at the event will go towards exercise equipment at MRI. To donate, click here.
