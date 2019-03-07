DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Proposed legislation that would only require Illinois drivers to display a back license plate could affect the Decatur economy and a local non-profit if passed.
Macon Resources Inc. in Decatur has been manufacturing all of the state's license plates since 1983. Macon Resources works with individuals with developmental disabilities giving them jobs. The President and CEO of Macon Resources Inc., Amy Bliefnick, says 89 percent of the people working on license plates have developmental disabilities.
"Jobs like these help put people to work to give them a sense of self worth and independence and give them jobs to help enrich their lives," said Bliefnick.
The bill proposed by East Dundee Representative Allen Skillcorn would have the Secretary of State's Office issue only one plate to drivers to display on the back of the vehicle. Skillcorn says the change would save the state around $800,000.
If the bill passed, Bliefnick says it would mean individuals could be out of work.
"We will have a drastic cut in income for our plates so we will have to cut staff and put more people out of work," said Bliefnick.
Bliefnick says license plates are a major part of their mission and helping those with developmental disabilities.
"We are really proud of the fact that because of the license plates we can put an average of at least 150 or more with developmental disabilities who work in license plates every month," said Bliefnick.
In 2018, Macon Resources Inc. made 3.2 million plates for the State of Illinois.
Representative Dan Caulkins, who represents the 101 District, including the Decatur area is listed as a co-sponsor of the bill. Caulkins told WAND News his intention was to never lose jobs for Macon Resources Inc., but to start a conversation and eventually change the bill. He had hoped the bill could move forward changing the charge for missing a front license plate to a citation and not a moving violation.
The legislation is House Bill 1623.