DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – America in Bloom (AIB) and the Canadian National Railroad (CN) have provided MRI in Decatur with a $25,000 grant for its Meaningful Meadows project.
Meaningful Meadows provides a sensory recreational space for individuals with disabilities on the MRI campus in Decatur. It was built with donations and work by volunteers in the Decatur community, who planted 48 trees and 500 plants and flowers.
“The $25,000 that we get will help us continue to beautify this area and make it even more meaningful for those that we serve,” MRI President/CEO Amy Bliefnick told WAND News.
MRI provides educational and occupational opportunities to individuals with developmental disabilities in Decatur.
Meaningful Meadows received design help from The Garden Path, a Decatur business located on East Lost Bridge Road. CN operates a freight rail yard in Decatur.
