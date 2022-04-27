DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MRI has announced its Field Day event has been rescheduled for Friday, May 6 due to expected inclement weather.
The organization said the event will take place from 12-2 p.m. that day at Meaningful Meadows, the organization's outdoor activity center. People are invited to join MRI and WAND for field games and a community kickball game at 1 p.m.
The goal is to raise $30,000 to bring accessible outdoor fitness equipment to Meaningful Meadows. To make donations, click here or call (217)875-1910.
This event was originally scheduled for Friday, April 29.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.