DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MRI has been chose to receive a $25,000 grant from the America in Bloom and Canadian Railroad "From the Ground Up" grant program.
An officials announcement and more details will be released Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at Meaningful Meadows.
The grant will support landscaping throughout the 1.5 acre center that provides educational and occupational opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.
Meaningful Meadows has 48 trees and 500 plants and flowers.
The "From the Ground Up" program supports collaborative community greening projects that enhance landscapes in communities neighboring CN rail lines.
(0) comments
