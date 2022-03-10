DEATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An organization in Decatur celebrated a major milestone by showcasing the organization's 60 year history.
On Thursday, Macon Resources Inc. revealed the organizations first historical timeline. It was a culmination of the agency's 60+ history.
The organization said, the timeline is more than a visual of the agency's history, it's a celebration of those who have been champions over the years in bringing about positive change for children and adults with developmental disabilities in the Decatur community.
"I think it's really important to understand and recognize the history behind the agency, because we are who we are today because of the great people who led us in the past," said Amy Bliefnick, President.
MRI serves more than 800 adults and children programing involving life skills training, vocational training and job placement.
