DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources Inc. said they are taking steps to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.
They said effective immediately the Community Day Services will be closed until further notice. They will continue to provide day training support to those served by MRI.
MRI will also restrict visitors, including families, guardians, contractors, etc. They will also cancel community activities and outings.
MRI said they will take additional measures to clean and disinfect the facility while they are closed.