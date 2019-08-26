DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)– There is one thing always true about the Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The grounds are always spotless.
The 2019 Farm Progress Show kicks off Tuesday, in Decatur for its three-day run.
At every intersection in Progress City there are garbage totes. Clients of Macon Resources, MRI, work throughout the entire show making sure those totes are not full. They also pick up trash that may have been discarded on the Farm Progress grounds.
MRI helps people with disabilities learn job skills. Paul Roberts of MRI says his team is ready for the week ahead.
“They work alongside of us and we help show them a few things here and there. Sometimes they show us a few things,” Roberts told WAND News. “This is a big deal for our community and we’re glad to be a part of it.”
Johnny Jenkins worked in a light Monday morning rain helping place the totes on the Progress City grounds and at an exhibitors food court.
“It’s pretty nice and it’s fun and I love it,” Jenkins said about his job. “Getting down and getting dirty. It’s all it is and making money.”
Elizabeth Dandridge is another member of the MRI team working this week. Elizabeth says she has been working the Farm Progress Show every two-years when it comes to Decatur.
“It’s a muddy job today,” Jenkins said. “But it’s fun.
This is the eighth time since 2005 the Farm Progress Show has been held in Decatur. The show alternates each year between Decatur and Boone, Iowa.