DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Recourses Inc. hosted MRI Field Day on Friday.
The annual educational fundraiser, Overcoming Obstacles with MRI, was renamed to MRI Field Day and was held on Friday at MRI's Meaningful Meadows.
MRI is a non-profit organization in Decatur that provides services to promote growth, independence and self-worth of children and adults with disabilities.
"What we really try to do is focus on the abilities of those people and try to enrich their lives and build meaningful lives," said President/CEO Amy Bliefnick.
MRI was able to welcome the community to the new Meaningful Meadows on Friday. It is an outdoor adult activity center that focuses on physical exercise and sensory activities for those with disabilities.
"We are able to be outside and see them get the sensory and exercise. They are really benefiting from this space and we are just so excited about how it will impact them for years to come," said Rachel Moran, director of development.
Surrounded by the community, MRI staff and those to utilize MRI in Decatur got the opportunity to learn and get a better understanding of the impact the organization has on hundreds of people. To learn more, click here.
