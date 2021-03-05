MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - As the Mt. Pulaski Courthouse prepares to return to regular hours, officials are seeking volunteers to be docents.
The courthouse will be back at regular hours on March 16, with times of operation happening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. The courthouse wants volunteers to be docents once or twice each month from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
People who are interested in learning and telling the story of Abraham Lincoln, along with local and state history, are wanted for these postions. They should call Renee Martin at mpch1847@gmail.com or call (217)792-3919.
The courthouse wants people at high school ages and above.
Social distancing requirements are highly recommended when visiting the site. Anyone who shows any symptoms should not come in. Face masks and social distancing from other people required.
Click here for more information about the courthouse.
