MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Pulaski parents are sharing their frustrations over a new Board of Education policy to no longer allow teachers to enforce a school mask mandate.
"I just see this as, as a situation that's going to get out of control," Mt. Pulaski father, Chris Doherty, told WAND News. His children attend Mt. Pulaski Grade School and High School.
"Why would you to take our students and put them at risk, when all you have to do is tell them to put a mask on?" Doherty asked.
When his students returned from winter break, school officials were rolling out a new rule only allowing administrators to enforce the mask mandate.
"if you take away the ability for a leader to hold their people accountable, you've just taken that leader and told them they're not a leader anymore," Doherty explained.
He feels this happened to teachers in the district, when the board took away their ability to ask students to mask up in the classroom.
"The board is honestly looking for a way to take something off their plate," Superintendent Fred Lamkey told WAND News.
Lamkey said the mask mandate for Mt. Pulaski is still in place. But only school principals are responsible for enforcing the rules.
"So the board has relieved our teachers and instructional staff of the burden of enforcing the mask mandate in their classroom. We want their full attention to be on instruction," Lamkey added.
WAND News spoke with several teachers and parents who said since the mask enforcement rule was changed, many students have stopped masking up.
"They've seen mask compliance go down drastically and right now is not the time you want mask compliance to go down, with omicron going around," Doherty added.
Superintendent Lamkey said the high school is dealing with an uptick of students out with COVID-19. But he believes the district is prioritizing safety and education equally.
"Right now what we're trying to do is find that balance in there. We want our parents to know that we want our students to be safe and we're doing everything in our building to do that," Lamkey added.
WAND News reached out to every Mt. Pulaski school board member to better understand why they made the decision to change mask enforcement. None responded in time for this report.
The next Mt. Pulaski school board meeting will take place Jan. 19.
