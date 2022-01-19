MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - There was a packed house in Mt. Pulaski Wednesday night as parents and students weighed in on the Board of Education's recent decision to change its mask policy.
The room was divided over whether the policy to no longer allow teachers to enforce a mask mandate.
"This decision has given Christie and I to make the medical decisions for our children that we see fit," a Mt. Pulaski father said in the board meeting Wednesday night.
"When you see one of those teachers ask yourself: do they have a pre-exisitng condition. Could me having COVID-19 and giving it to them cause them to get sick and die?" another father asked.
Parents remain at odds over the mask decision, which was put in place at the start of the semester.
"it is a step in the right direction to protect our children, our parental rights and our medical freedoms," a Mt. Pulaski mother argued.
"Stripping our teachers' control in the classroom is putting our teachers at risk," a parent said in an email to the board, read aloud by Superintendent Fred Lamkey.
Students said they took the board's decision as an opportunity to stop wearing masks completely.
"When we first had the decision to take our masks off at school, I know several teachers agreed it was the happiest day we had in two years," a Mt. Pulaski high school student said in public comments.
"Our social studies teacher wasn't wearing a mask, and I can't remember the last time I saw a teacher smile at me," another high schooler said.
But many students are now asking to attend school virtually as they no longer feel safe in the classroom.
"We live and interact with people considered high risk. If we continue with the mask mandate it would make me and myself more comfortable," a student public comment read aloud by Lamkey said.
Masks are still required by state law. The district could be put on probation, lose funding and be banned from IHSA events if it's found to be violating the rules.
Lamkey said signs posted at schools, along with administrators enforcing the mask mandate, keeps them in compliance with ISBE and IDPH policies that require masks in all Illinois schools.
Board members were not immediately available for comment, as they entered a second executive session immediately following the board's agenda.
No action was taken to change the new mask policy.
