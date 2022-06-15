MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt. Pulaski Park District said it is still working to get the swimming pool open for part of the summer.
Repairs were scheduled since October, to be done earlier this spring, but were pushed back due to weather.
After the initial repair was made and the pool was mostly filled, a break in the water line that pumps the water through the circulation system was discovered.
Officials said it was not something that could have been known until the pool was filled. They said it could have been a minor undetected leak in years past before breaking.
As of Tuesday, a portion of the concrete deck has been removed and earth is being excavated to repair the broken pipe.
It is believed that the pipe broke due to the southeast corner of the pool settling some and putting stress on the pipe.
The next step is to complete the repair of the broken circulation pipe and continue filling the pool. It will not be known till the pool is filled, how much the settling of the corner will affect operations, as it could result in further issues.
Moving forward we will provide Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.