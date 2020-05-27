MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt. Pulaski Public Library will be reopening June 1 at 10 a.m.
The Board of Trustees approved the following guidelines on May 19:
- The library will be open from 10 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
- No more than ten people will be allowed in the building at once, including staff members. Numbers will be given to patrons as they come. If no numbers are left when you arrive, you will have to wait outside until someone else leaves the building.
- Curbside delivery will be available. Call 792-5919 to request items, and someone will bring the items to your car when you arrive.
- Social distancing will be observed in the building.
- One computer will be set up for public use.
- Restrooms will be closed to the public during this time.
- The summer reading program will be going on. More things will be done virtually than in the past.
- Items returned will be placed in "quarantine" and released back to the shelf every other day.
- IHLS is not delivering books.
