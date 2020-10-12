MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Pulaski will be holding trick or treating on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Everyone is recommended to use flash lights and reflective clothing, walk on sidewalks or along the edge of the road facing traffic.
Parents should inpsect all treats for choking hazards and/or tampering.
Those homes that wish to participate in handing out treats should leave their porch lights on.
