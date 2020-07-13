MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Pulaski Community Unit School District 23 confirmed Monday a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The district posted the news in an online press release. It said the employee has been in contact with other employees and students.
The employee has self-quarantined since taking the test a week ago. The district informed the Logan County Health Department and Regional Office of Education No. 17 about the positive test.
"All parties who have come into contact with the employee through school activities have been notified and informed that they are restricted from all district activities for a period of 14 days from the time of initial contact with the employee or until a negative COVID-19 test result can be obtained through testing," the release said.
The district said it is working on a plan to safely return students and staff to school. It is also working on plans for dealing with a scenario in which a student or staff member gets COVID-19 during the school year.
"The school district encourages all community members to maintain safe social distances, wear masks in public when social distancing cannot be maintained and wash your hands so that we may all combat this virus and return our students and staff may safely return to school this summer," the district added.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Superintendent Fred Lamkey through the district office. His email address is flamkey@mtpulaski.k12.il.us and his phone number is (217)792-7222.
