MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - A boil order will go into effect for Mt. Pulaski Monday, Dec. 19 while Illinois American Water replaces a flow meter at the Mt. Pulaski water treatment plant.
The boil order will start at 7 a.m. Monday.
Notification will be made once the boil order is lifted and if any additional action is required.
To get updates, customers should make sure their contact information with Illinois American Water is up to date in their accounts.
