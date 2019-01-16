MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce is now accepting scholarship applications.
The Scholarship Committee of the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce will be accepting applications for its annual scholarship program through March 1.
To learn about the criteria and to apply, click HERE.
You can also email admin@mtzchamber.org or call (217) 864-2526.
The Mt. Zion Chamber will award a total of $3,500 as part of its annual Scholarship Program.
The winners will be notified by mail and presented at the Mt. Zion Chamber's Annual Banquet scheduled for Thursday, April 18 at the Mt. Zion Convention Center.