MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Zion High School choirs emerged victorious in a national competition and were treated to a police escort on their return home!
The students put on an amazing show at FAME Orlando 2022 in Florida. The show choir competition involved performances from the choirs Swingsations, You've Got Male, and Les Femmes.
The Swingsations were named grand champions nationally, winning best vocal sound and best choreography, Mt. Zion show choir assistant director Cyndi Johnson told WAND News. You've Got Male is the school's men's show choir, and that group was named grand champions nationally in the men's unisex division.
Les Femmes, the all female unisex show choir, was first runner up and won best vocal sound in the women's division.
The school's show band also had the highest scores of the day. The combo band involves high school students and professional musicians supporting singers and dancers.
The competition season ended with these championships and and end of the season trip to Disney and Universal Studios.
When students came back on buses, they had no idea an escort from responders was coming. The escorted route, which involved Decatur police and the Mt. Zion Fire Department, ran from Walgreens at U.S. 36 and Route 121 through Main Street in Mt. Zion.
"I just thought there was an accident," said student Alex Denning. "I didn't think anything of it and then everybody started screaming and music started playing and I was like, OK, we're about to party!"
"It was just an amazing feeling because I don't think any other senior class's parents would have done this for their kids," said Logan Miller. "I just feel like this is a unique experience."
Student Kaytlyn Pounders reflected on the trip and the amazing results achieved.
"It's just kind of freeing to know we did so well in this national competition. I don't know, it's just a great experience, because I've never done anything like this before," she said.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
