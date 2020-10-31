MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt. Zion community mourns the loss of School Board President Todd Garner.
Mt. Zion Community Unit School District #3 confirmed his passing in a Facebook post.
"It's with sadness that we mourn the loss of our school board president and good friend, Todd Garner," the district said. "The leadership he provided our community will be a real loss for Mt. Zion. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family during this difficult time.The district posting."
This is a developing story, WAND News will update you as more information comes in.
