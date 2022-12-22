MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County.
According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause or permit to be parked, abandon, or leave unattended, any vehicle of any kind on Village streets.
Mt.Zion Police will have the authority to tow at the owner's expense any vehicle in violation of the snow emergency. Violators will be fined.
